Russian woman released from ICE custody after lengthy detention

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Russian woman who fled her home country in early March after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict was finally allowed into the U.S. Thursday through San Ysidro.

Regina Ruvim's family says she was held in detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Otay Mesa for a month and a half, while her brother was released almost a month ago. Both are seeking asylum in the U.S.

Regina and her brother, Ruvim fled Russia on March 8, traveling through Istanbul, Mexico City, and eventually Tijuana. They were both processed into the U.S. on the same day. Ruvim was released in early April, but Regina was not.

Late Wednesday, the got the call that Regina was going to be released. Diana Martin, Regina's aunt, vowed to be their sponsor in the country until their asylum claim is heard.

With her aunt translating, Regina told ABC 10News her time in detention was emotionally difficult, not understanding why she was being held and relying on other Russian women in the facility for comfort.

ABC 10News reached out to ICE multiple times this week to find out more about Regina's case and they said they were looking for information and would respond.

On Thursday, after the news of Regina's release, ABC 10News reached out again to find out why she was held and why she was released. ICE has not responded as of the publication of this story.