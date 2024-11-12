Roses for Veterans campaign places thousands of roses at grave markers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than four years later, a rose-inspired campaign honoring veterans remains in full bloom.

At Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Girl Scouts Fiona Weaver, 14, and Miley Ronchetto, 15, spent their Veterans Day laying roses for the fallen.

“It’s a really simple act, just laying a rose, but it feels like you're doing something much bigger,” said Ronchetto.

Since ABC 10News Reporter Michael Chen first spoke with Jenelle Brinneman, it's felt like that around Memorial Day 2020. A nonprofit had stopped putting down roses at national cemeteries because of the pandemic.

Brinneman, a florist, got a call from a widow hoping to honor her husband, prompting Brinneman, who has veteran family members, to start a fundraiser.

After an ABC 10News report, the fundraiser went from a few hundred to $5,000, enough to place thousands of roses at Fort Rosecrans and Miramar national cemeteries.

“It's so cool to be part of this. The feeling is overwhelming,” said Brinemann.

Since then, Brinneman started a nonprofit, Roses for Veterans, to help lay roses during every Memorial and Veterans Day. Her volunteers have swelled to more than 100.

"Every single time I get a story from someone, or a hug, or a thank you. It just makes me want to keep going,” said Brineman.

Her rose campaign this Veterans Day weekend includes four different local cemeteries.

In total, 4,800 roses were placed, about 1,800 more than last year.

“It teaches the young about the sacrifice of veterans. We can bring everyone together … We will always remember,” said Brinneman. “Watching the beauty of it, the impact it's created … When I'm long gone, I hope this legacy continues.”