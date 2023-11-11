'Roses for Veterans' campaign expands to more local cemeteries on Veterans Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than three years after a pandemic dilemma revealed a need, a local campaign to honor veterans at local cemeteries continues to blossom.

On the day before Veterans Day, roses were placed by many names at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

“I feel good, because we are honoring our veterans,” said 9-year-old volunteer Samantha Mates.

“I just feel like I’m able to do something to give back,” said Jenelle Brinneman.

Brinneman's rose-filled mission started in the days before Memorial Day, 2020.

A nonprofit had stopped putting down roses at national cemeteries because of the pandemic. Brinneman, a Valley Center florist, got a call from a widow requesting a rose for her late husband, prompting Brinneman, who counts several veterans in her family, to start a fundraiser to fill more requests.

After an ABC 10News story aired, the Gofundme campaign jumped from a few hundred dollars to $5,000.

“Laying down a rose is always emotional. Never a dry eye,” said Brinneman.

That year, thousands of roses were placed at grave markers at Fort Rosecrans and Miramar National Cemeteries.

Since then, Brinneman has raised money every rose campaign for every Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

“The purpose of our rose is to honor our veterans and our fallen heroes, and honor their families, and just to let them know that we will never forget,” said Brinneman.

Earlier this year, Brinneman formed a nonprofit, Roses for Veterans, in hopes of honoring veterans at more cemeteries, a goal that is being reached this Veterans Day.

By the end of the weekend, 5000 roses will be placed at five local cemeteries. Brinneman hopes her rose campaign will eventually spread to cemeteries across the country.

“The thank yous mean so much and keep us going,” said Brinneman.