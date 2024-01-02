Rose Parade float honors Oceanside boy, organ donor

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - It was an emotional day for an Oceanside couple in Pasadena, along the Rose Parade parade route, as they gazed upon a float embracing their son's ‘superhero’ legacy.

“We were filled with so many emotions. I definitely cried,” said Tawni Raceles.

For Tawni and Chris Raceles, the vision of color that sparked a mix of feelings, was born from heartbreak.

More than 4 years ago, their 7-year-old son Gavin died from a congenital intestinal obstruction that cut off blood flow to his intestines.

At the hospital, his parents made a decision to donate his organs.

“He always said to me … He wanted to become the world’s biggest superhero. If he had known he could save people, he would have. It just felt like the right choice to make,” said Raceles.

His heart, liver and kidneys helped save three lives, including a 3-year-old girl.

“It gave us hope in the midst of such a hard time,” said Raceles.

Years later, that hope was on display in the Rose Parade, after Gavin's story was selected by the locally based Lifesharing to represent San Diego on the OneLegacy float, dedicated to organ donation.

Somewhere near the middle of the parade, mom and dad watched as the float passed by, the image of Gavin's face near the front.

“Seeing his little face up there, I know how much he would have loved it. He watched the Rose Parade with me. It just felt like he was there seeing it all,” said Raceles.

The float was awarded the Judges Award for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact.

“There’s so much meaning with the relationship between donors and recipients … We always call it a beautiful tragedy … one persons’ hardest day is someone else’s new life. His story didn’t have to end. It continues, and it's been beautiful,” said Raceles.

