Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rollover crash sparks brush fire near Ramona, triggering evacuations

fire 10/9/25
SDGE Alert California camera
fire 10/9/25
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego says a rollover crash sparked a brush fire east of Ramona that triggered evacuations in the area Thursday afternoon.

According to firefighters, the fire started around 1 p.m. Thursday near Highway 78, west of Casner Road. It was about 5 to 10 acres large as of 1:30 p.m. Cal Fire says it has the potential to grow to about 100 acres.

An evacuation order was issued for an area between Highway 78 and Slaughterhouse Road. You can see a map of the evacuation order from the Genasys app here and below:

ramona brush fire

Firefighters say structures are expected to be threatened by 2 p.m. Multiple firefighting aircraft have been dispatched to the scene to perform water drops on the brush fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest details.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!