Rollover crash sparks brush fire near Ramona, triggering evacuations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego says a rollover crash sparked a brush fire east of Ramona that triggered evacuations in the area Thursday afternoon.

According to firefighters, the fire started around 1 p.m. Thursday near Highway 78, west of Casner Road. It was about 5 to 10 acres large as of 1:30 p.m. Cal Fire says it has the potential to grow to about 100 acres.

An evacuation order was issued for an area between Highway 78 and Slaughterhouse Road. You can see a map of the evacuation order from the Genasys app here and below:

GENASYS APP

Firefighters say structures are expected to be threatened by 2 p.m. Multiple firefighting aircraft have been dispatched to the scene to perform water drops on the brush fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest details.