Rolando Park residents demand action over speeding on 'little college' road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — College Avenue residents are raising alarms about dangerous speeding on the “Little College” access road.

“There's quite a few accidents there,” said Moises Moreno, a College Avenue resident who has experienced damage to his car and home due to crashes.

The access road next to College Avenue is known for its limited sidewalk, tight spaces, and speeding drivers.

“We often have drivers using this road at speeds they would on Main College, which is particularly dangerous since we're not accustomed to high-speed traffic in front of our homes,” said Dylan Murray, another College Avenue resident.

Residents report multiple crashes this year. “My Mustang was totaled in front of my house and ended up in one of my son's bedrooms. My next-door neighbor's Dodge was also hit,” Moreno said.

Due to fears of repercussions, no residents wanted to appear on camera. They reported conflicts over speeding and parking issues on the road.

“It’s never been this bad,” one resident said. “They speed a lot.”

Despite being a two-way street, the road lacks sufficient space for all vehicles, forcing drivers to pull over when encountering oncoming traffic.

Concerns about speeding in this area are not new. ABC 10News covered similar issues in 2017, when the San Diego Police Department launched a Pace Car pilot program in Rolando Park, collaborating with neighbors to add speed limit placards to their cars.

ABC 10News reached out to the department for an update on the program but have not received a response.

“I don’t have children, but my elderly mother lives with me. I worry that if she has to park on the street, a speeding car could cause serious damage,” Murray said.

Many residents are considering petitioning for speed bumps, but no official action has been taken yet.

SDPD advises neighbors with concerns about speeding to contact their traffic division.

