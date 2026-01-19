Robbery suspects arrested after high-speed pursuit

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Two suspects in a San Marcos robbery Saturday night were arrested early Sunday after leading police officers on a high-speed pursuit throughout the county, authorities said.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office responded at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the

Quesadilla Taco Stand near South Santa Fe Avenue and Smilax Road, sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Ritt said. They quickly responded to the area, but the suspects fled in a vehicle before their arrival.

"While investigating the crime, deputies were able to obtain license plate information for the suspect vehicle. This information was broadcast to other law enforcement agencies throughout the county," Ritt said. "At 11:35 p.m., officers from the Chula Vista Police Department spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop. The driver failed to yield and

fled from the officers."

The pursuit went throughout much of the county and lasted for about 47 minutes, ending with a high-risk vehicle stop in the 300 block of Richmar Avenue in San Marcos, according to Ritt.

Two men were taken into custody. The driver, Serafin Delgado, 34, was arrested on suspicion of felony evasion, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

The passenger, Isaac Sarmiento, 22, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and conspiracy.

They were booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Sunday, with arraignment scheduled for Thursday in Vista Superior Court.

No injuries were reported.

