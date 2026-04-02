Rising jet fuel prices and the Middle East conflict lead to higher baggage fees for airline passengers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Rising jet fuel prices driven by the war in the Middle East are making it more expensive for airlines to operate, and travelers are starting to see the impact through extra fees.

Instead of raising ticket prices right away, some airlines are adding or increasing fees to cover the sharp increase in jet fuel costs caused by disrupted global oil supplies. Jet fuel prices have jumped nearly 85% since the Iran war began on Feb. 28.

JetBlue recently announced the airline is bumping up the cost to check a bag, especially during busy travel times.

"As we experience rising operating costs, we regularly evaluate how to manage those costs while keeping base fares competitive," JetBlue said in a statement.

Commercial pilot Robert Katz said jet fuel prices vary depending on the city, much like regular gas prices.

"An airplane itself is really expensive to own, to operate, to maintain, to fuel. All of those costs have to be recovered before any profit can be realized," Katz said.

"The price varies widely, and it should not because the fuel in California is the same quality and manufactured process as what we find in the central plains, so why the big price discrepancy?" Katz said.

There are also concerns about a global jet fuel shortage.

"We’re consuming more and more fuel today than ever before, so is it really a shortage or is it something that’s more of a hyperreaction to a perceived threat and an opportunity for a money grab?" Katz said.

Some experts say the current price hikes may just be the start. Airlines around the world are already adding fuel surcharges, and more U.S. carriers could follow.

"The public has nothing to fear when traveling on an airplane; airlines would not be in business if they did not have access to adequate supply of fuel," Katz said.

It remains unclear how long the rise in fuel costs will last, but as long as prices stay up, the cost of flying could follow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

