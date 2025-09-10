Rising demand for skilled trades as unemployment hits four-year high

SAN DIEGO — As the unemployment rate across the country jumps to a four-year high, interest in skilled trade jobs such as construction is on the rise. Programs at local colleges are seeing increased enrollment in courses dedicated to technical fields.

Adrian Baker Kang, who holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and an MBA from Georgetown University, worked for years in the tech and startup industry before changing careers to construction.

“In five to 10 years, it’s going to look completely different. And so, for me, I’m trying to get ahead of the curve right now and do something that cannot be replaced by information or technology,” he said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the construction sector is expected to grow by 5.6 percent. In San Diego, more students are enrolling in vocational classes, influenced in part by the cost difference between traditional university tuition and vocational training.

In-state tuition at a four-year state university averages $7,448 a year, excluding expenses such as books and housing. Vocational programs range from about $3,000 to more than $25,000 a year, depending on the field.

“It’s a really booming industry. There are a lot of great benefits, and when you join the union, it is a setup for success,” said Noah Howard, Program Manager for the San Diego Community College District’s Apprenticeship Readiness Program.

The College of Continuing Education has reported increased interest in its 10-week Apprenticeship Readiness Program, which trains students for construction trade union jobs.

“I think for a while people look down on the trades, but we’re really seeing how valuable that skill is. It’s really turning and we’re seeing how uh being able to build and provide and doing the work, it’s really speaking to this generation,” says Howard.

High wages are also drawing people to the field. A ConstructionCoverage.com study found that in San Diego, elevator and escalator repairers and installers earn about $66 an hour, insulation workers make $56 an hour, and construction and building inspectors earn $48 an hour.

David Lewis, who recently completed the Apprenticeship Readiness Program, said the training has provided stability for his family.

“When I got into this trade, it changed my life, you know, basically the money, the money issue. They’ve made more money than they’ve ever made before, you know, a lot of overtime. And if you’d like to work outside, it’s a lot of benefits if that’s for you,” Lewis said.

