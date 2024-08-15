Rising cost of living in San Diego forces local groundskeeper to get innovative

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — This year, San Diego topped the list as the city with the most expensive rent in California, according to Zillow's June 2023 rental market report. But the rising cost of living has forced many San Diegans to get creative not only to make ends meet but also to survive.

The sound of a loud generator in the morning is typically how Victor "Jason" Godoy starts his mornings.

"I bought a generator that costs about a thousand bucks," says Godoy. He uses the generator to make morning breakfasts and start his day as a Lomas Santa Fe Country Club groundskeeper.

"I just strapped it to the back of this thing and plugged it in. And now, that's just what I do," he says.

For about a year, Godoy has been strategic about spending every penny of his -- including where to live as rent prices continue to skyrocket across the county.

"I bought a motor home. It didn't work; it didn't start. But I spent the last year of my life getting this taken care of."

Despite the ups and downs, he still puts his all into his work at the country club, where he's spent just over a year.

"All I care about, to be honest with you, is that the people that come here are happy when they leave," says Godoy.

All while trying not to get in trouble for where he stays, as he tries to stay within the guidelines of law enforcement and the city from sun up to sun down.

The Sheriff's Department, according to Godoy, said to move one-tenth of a mile every 72 hours, which he has done. But moving is becoming even more frequent.

"Now parking enforcement for Solana Beach says I have to move every 8 hours. So now I'm on a schedule right now," says Godoy.

A schedule that starts before the sun rises and continues even after it sets.

"When I wake up in the morning, at 5 a.m. I move it about 10 feet back," he explains. "Then I go to work, and then at lunch, I come back and move it another 20 to 30 feet back. Just every few hours -- just move."

It keeps him on his toes. But it's just what Godoy says it's just what he has to do to live in San Diego.

"If I have to do that in order to get something better in my life, then fine."

