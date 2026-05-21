Rise in mushroom poisonings, SD County warning residnets to not eat wild mushrooms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — County public health officials are warning residents to avoid foraging for and eating wild mushrooms.

The County says that's because there is a rise in amatoxin-related mushroom poisonings in parts of the state.

Amatoxin-containing mushrooms can cause severe liver damage and may be fatal. The County adds that cooking, freezing or drying does not destroy amatoxins.

Eight new mushroom poisoning cases have been reported in the last month, as new blooms of amatoxin-containing mushrooms appear across the state, including in parts of Southern California.

“The number of amatoxin cases we’re seeing in California is unprecedented and tragic,” said Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We are urging San Diegans to please stay safe by avoiding collecting and eating all wild mushrooms. Even mushrooms that look harmless can contain dangerous toxins that lead to life-threatening illness days later.”

So far, no cases have been reported in San Diego County.

However, since November 2025, 47 mushroom poisoning cases have been reported in the state, including four deaths and four people who required liver transplants.

The County says California typically sees fewer than five amatoxin poisonings a year.

Symptoms of amatoxin poisoning typically begin 6 to 24 hours after consumption and can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea, says the County. Symptoms may improve before serious liver injury.

If you have eaten a wild mushroom and develop symptoms, the County advises seeking medical attention immediately and calling the California Poison Control System at 1-800-222-1222.