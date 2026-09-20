Rideshare driver arrested, accused of sexually assaulting female passenger

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A rideshare driver was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger, California Highway Patrol officials announced Sunday.

Officials with the CHP Oceanside Area said the alleged incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 17 during a ride on westbound state Route 78 near the Twin Oaks Valley Road off-ramp in San Marcos.

According to officials, a 21-year-old woman said she was riding in a silver 2022 Honda Accord when she claimed “that the driver touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her during the ride.”

The CHP Oceanside Area launched an investigation and worked with CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit detectives to identify and locate the driver.

Officials said 50-year-old Ramon Ochoa Reyes was arrested in connection with the incident.

“Because Reyes worked as a rideshare driver, detectives are asking anyone who may have had a similar encounter with him to contact investigators,” officials said. “Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has information that could assist detectives is encouraged to contact the CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit at 855-944-6300.”