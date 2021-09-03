Reward offered in case of Oceanside man stabbed to death in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for the stabbing death of an Oceanside man in the City of El Cajon in late August.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, officers with the El Cajon Police Department received a call around 11:21 p.m. on Saturday, August 22 about a stabbing in the 400 block of Graves Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 54-year-old Patrick Heard unresponsive in front of an apartment complex with a knife-inflicted wound to his throat. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities are not sure what lead to the fatal attack, and they are describing the suspect as a man who is roughly 6 feet tall, medium build, and wore a black hoodie, dark jeans, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call or email Detective Johns of the El Cajon Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (619) 593-5779 or jjohns@elcajon.gov or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.

