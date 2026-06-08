Reward offered for info on person suspected in Patrick Henry High School vandalism

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A $1,000 reward was offered Monday for information leading to the person who vandalized Patrick Henry High School in San Carlos in May.

On May 26, between 1 and 3 a.m., the suspect vandalized more than 200 door locks at the school at 6702 Wandermere Drive,, authorities said.

"The suspect vandalized the door locks by placing a sticky substance on each lock and causing permanent damage. The suspect arrived in a 2010-2020 sedan and fled the scene," police said. "The total cost of the damage is estimated to be approximately $70,000."

San Diego County Crime Stoppers

The crime was captured by school surveillance cameras. Detectives asked for help from the community locating the suspect or possible witnesses.

The suspect was described as a male, unknown age, wearing a face cover, hooded sweatshirt with a letter "B" logo, baggy pants, and sneakers, according to Crime Stoppers. The suspect's vehicle was a 2010-2020 sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect or vehicle was asked to call the San Diego Unified School District Police Department at 619-291-7678 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580- 8477.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Tipsters can visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip.

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