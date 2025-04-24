Reward increases to $65,000 in 2021 case of Navy Sailor's death in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) - The La Mesa Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service were asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspects in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Navy Sailor Corneilius Donte Brown, which happened four years ago Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently pledged an additional $50,000 reward from the state for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Brown's murderer, according to the department.

In addition to $9,000 from the victim's family, $5,000 from NCIS and $1,000 from San Diego Crime Stoppers, a total reward of $65,000 is being offered.

On April 24, 2021, at 12:26 a.m., officers received several reports of gunshots heard in the area of 4300 Echo Court in La Mesa. First responders located a gunshot victim, later identified as Brown, inside his residence.

He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died, the department said.

According to witnesses, Brown was shot when he answered an unexpected knock at the front door from two suspects. One of the suspects fired multiple shots at him, police said.

Police officials said the suspects ran southbound on Echo Court and eastbound on Echo Drive.

The suspects were described as Black men wearing ski masks and black- hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting of Corneilius Donte Brown to call La Mesa Police Det. Royce Culp at 619-667-7533.

