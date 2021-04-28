Man fatally shot after answering door in La Mesa identified as 22-year-old Navy sailor

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Police have identified the man fatally shot after answering his front door in La Mesa last week as a 22-year-old Navy sailor.

Cornelius Donte Brown was shot in the chest and neck just before 12:30 a.m. on April 24 after he answered the door of his apartment in the 4300 block of Echo Court, according to police. He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died during surgery.

Brown was an active-duty U.S. Navy sailor stationed at Naval Base Coronado who was originally from South Carolina, according to La Mesa Police Department.

Witnesses inside the apartment at the time of the shooting told police that two male adults wearing ski masks and black-hooded sweatshirts were behind the shooting.

"One of the suspects immediately opened fire, firing three shots, two of which struck the victim," according to LMPD Lt. Greg Runge.

The suspects fled southbound on Echo Court and then eastbound on Echo Drive.

Detectives were still investigating the case this week and asked anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS.