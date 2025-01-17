Results released from CDC Health Assessment on sewage crisis

The results have been released of thefirst federal health survey in San Diego County looking into the effects and impact of the Tijuana sewage crisis on residents.

Back in October 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and San Diego County went door to door to hear directly from those closest to the issue. Over three days starting on Oct. 17, 2024, surveyors went to 480 homes where 333 households answered the door and 189 agreed to be interviewed.

What they found was an undeniable issue among several neighbors in the South Bay and Nestor communities, which the county says brings validation to what we've heard over the years from residents.

"They have been ringing the bell," says Dr. Ankita Kadakia, interim Public Health Officer, County of San Diego. "They've been saying that they're having these symptoms and we were able to put that data into an actual scientific study to show, yes, they exactly what they're saying is truthful. "

The community assessment for public health emergency response or casper went door-to-door to survey just how severe conditions were for residents. From the stench to the health impacts, the concerns were put to paper.

71 percent said they could smell it in their home, outside, and even in the neighborhood.

But neighbors' health concerns… providing a closer look at their harsh day to day reality.

The survey showed:



- 67 percent believed their health had gotten worse.



- 69 percent said one or more people in their home had health symptoms from the sewage crisis.

"People experiencing various symptoms such as nausea, headaches, or trouble breathing, and all of that is validated, and this data absolutely gives a voice to that."

While the fight is far from over, the county says this snapshot of data takes a step in the right direction.

"We want to use that information that we've received in this validated study to be able to advocate for the much needed changes that are down there so that people don't suffer and don't have to live in these conditions."

