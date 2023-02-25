Restaurants prepping for takeout orders with heavy rain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The back end of this winter storm is expected to bring heavy rain to San Diego County.

“This weather’s really unusual for San Diego," Jennifer Malecha in Pacific Beach said. "So it’s probably throwing some people off.”

Some people like Malecha want to get some good ole fashion comfort food before the heavy stuff comes down.

“Just looking for something cozy to eat on a cold like winter night I guess,” Malecha said.

Restaurant owners like Michel Malecot and the French Gourmet are whipping up food for people to take home before and possibly during the rain.

“Yes, we told the chef today. We made some butternut squash soup from scratch, leek and potatoes, chicken noodle soup, you know, the onion soup." Malecot said. "We made two more soups than usual."

Being prepared for the rain comes with experience.

“We have done it a lot. And it’s kind of nice, you know because we don’t get that occasion too often," Malecot said. "But it’s good to remember to do that. Because there have been times where we forgot and say we ran out of soup."

Over in University Heights, the San Diego Chicken Pie Shop is also preparing hundreds of pies for those looking for that comfort food with the heavy rain in the forecast.

“And we sell so many to-go frozen pies that we have to have them on stock," Shalia Costello, a manager & server at the San Diego Chicken Pie Shop, said. "We probably have over 300 already in the freezer, ready to go.”

One of the managers of the pie shop tells ABC 10News that while the takeout orders may be crazy, some people still will weather the weather to get that comfort food.

“But, the restaurant’s busy too. I guess rain brings people. I don’t know why, but it does,” Costello said.

