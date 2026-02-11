Restaurant workers at Balboa Park face job cuts as paid parking hurts business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Restaurant workers at San Diego's Balboa Park say paid parking fees are costing them hours and threatening their jobs as fewer visitors come to the historic cultural destination.

Workers at The Prado, a restaurant inside Balboa Park, report significant cuts to their shifts and hours since paid parking was implemented. The policy has led to a 30% decline in sales and guest visits at the establishment.

"I'm getting about 3 shifts a week, and then the shifts aren't as long because people just aren't coming in," said Jenni Pauline, a server who has worked at The Prado for 5 years.

Pauline, a single mother, worries about making ends meet if the paid parking policy isn't repealed.

"If it comes down to where that's not going to happe,n then I'll probably have to look for another job or a second job," Pauline said.

Bartender Sergio Jimenez says the impact extends beyond just fewer customers to reduced tips, which directly affects workers' income.

"People don't want to spend money, and it goes back to now people don't tip as much, and now because of tips, now we're not making as much," Jimenez said.

April Mergy, general manager of The Prado, says the restaurant has been forced to cut hours across all positions due to declining business.

"No guests are coming through the doors. No guests coming through the doors means no business," Mergy said.

The cuts have affected everyone from managers to front desk staff, and Mergy says there are now discussions about potential layoffs.

"Managers, their hours have been cut; we've all been cut. The staff, the front desk, every aspect has been cut," Mergy said.

The restaurant manager wants to see the entire paid parking policy rolled back so visitors can return to enjoy The Prado and other Balboa Park attractions.

The concerns come despite the city's recent move to expand free parking for San Diego residents in certain lots within the park.

