Restaurant closures rise as consumers cut back on dining out spending

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Vacant storefronts and closed restaurants have become an increasingly common sight as businesses struggle to keep up with operating expenses due to mounting financial pressures.

Justine Farrell, a digital marketing professor at the University of San Diego, said a big contributing factor is changes in consumer spending habits.

"It's really tough because prices have just been rising and a lot of consumers don't feel as though their salaries have kept up to the same pace as that," Farrell said.

To save money, customers are ordering smaller, less expensive meals or choosing to order from the kids menu. Many diners are also sharing meals due to large portion sizes.

"You are seeing more of sharing meals, especially because a lot of meals have really large portions," Farrell said.

"You see less ordering alcoholic drinks because a lot of times those can raise the price of a meal, so you'll see Gen Z or millennials having maybe a drink or cocktail before they go to dinner to help cut down costs on that end as well," Farrell added.

Data from Ramsey Solutions shows a single-person household is spending about $222 a month on eating out, while a married couple with kids is spending about $500 a month on meals outside of their home -- a cost that can add up quickly.

"Even just going to a regular pick up to go meal can add up for like 40 to 50 bucks just for the three of us on average so it could get pretty pricey," said Elston Gentle, a consumer.

"No, that's not including drinks. That's just a sandwich, and some chips," Gentle added.

While people haven't stopped eating out entirely, they are looking for ways to save some extra cash.

"On the weekend, maybe we'll eat out once we won't have breakfast and dinner," said Rose Milano, another consumer.

"We'll try to find happy hours. My wife is very diligent with that and trying to save money. So that's cut a few corners as well," Gentle said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.