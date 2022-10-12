Respiratory outbreak suspected at Patrick Henry High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Public Health is investigating a suspected outbreak among students at the Patrick Henry High School of respiratory and flu-like symptoms.

County health authorities say that local hospitals including Rady Children’s Hospital have noted an increase in emergency room visits due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

“We are coordinating with local school districts and are checking with other school campuses to try and figure out why so many students have been affected so suddenly,” said Cameron Kaiser, M.D., M.P.H., County deputy public health officer. “Unfortunately, we anticipated this would be a rough influenza season, and alongside COVID-19 other respiratory viruses are also making a rapid comeback. If you haven’t already, now is the time to get your flu and COVID-19 shots to gain the extra protections afforded by the vaccines.”

The San Diego Unified School District issued the following statement to ABC 10News:

We can confirm that there is a high number of absences at Henry High School due to probable Influenza. So far COVID tests have been negative, but several students have tested positive for flu. Typical signs and symptoms include cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, and other upper respiratory infection symptoms. We are in close contact with San Diego County Public Health.

They offered the following recommendations to help prevent the spread:

Get a flu shot [sandiegocounty.gov]

Stay home if you are sick

Wash hands frequently

Cover cough and sneeze

Rule out COVID - Take a COVID test!

Avoid close contact with ill persons

Last week, 304 lab-confirmed influenza cases were reported bringing the total for the season to 1,082 which started on July 3, according to county health officials. This time last year only 200 cases were reported.

