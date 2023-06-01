Residents warned to avoid water contact at Lower Otay Reservoir

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City of San Diego Wednesday posted caution signs at its Lower Otay Reservoir alerting the public to avoid water contact due to an algae bloom.

Visitors to the reservoir are advised not to expose their skin to the water while the cautionary alert is in effect.

Because the city's drinking water is treated using several processes, the algae bloom does not affect the safety or quality of the city's treated drinking water, officials said.

Testing of the algae bloom revealed the presence of Cyanobacteria, also called "blue-green algae" at Lower Otay Reservoir, it was announced.

Further testing by city biologists determined that the algae bloom is producing Microcystin toxin, which can be harmful to humans and animals if their skin is exposed to the water or they ingest untreated water.

Levels are at the cautionary stage and the city is taking voluntary measures to ensure public safety.

San Diego will continue to monitor the algal activity and conduct ongoing testing at the reservoir and provide updates as information becomes available.

Lower Otay Reservoir is one of nine major surface water reservoirs owned and operated by the City of San Diego.