Residents push for safety improvements at 'chaotic' University Heights Intersection

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A confusing, even dangerous, intersection where Park Boulevard, El Cajon Boulevard and Normal Street converge has become a source of growing concern for San Diego residents, with many calling for immediate safety improvements.

The intersection's complex design creates challenges for drivers unfamiliar with its layout.

"As you get in a lane and in the middle of the intersection, it becomes quite confusing in which direction you're going in, and that is dangerous," Brian Black, a longtime North Park resident, said.

Black said he regularly uses the intersection by car, bicycle and Vespa.

The most problematic area appears to be for westbound drivers on El Cajon Boulevard attempting to make left turns.

A sharp left takes vehicles onto Normal Street and then down Park Boulevard, while a soft left curves onto Normal Street and turns into Washington Street.

"There are too many opposing traffic streams flowing all over the place, and that gets iffy," Black said. "I feel very exposed when I'm waiting for the light to change out here. I want to make sure people see me, and I want to make sure they don't come up too quickly from behind."

The intersection falls within City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn's district, who has launched a Change.org petition to demonstrate community support for improvements.

"I've been through that intersection for 25 years, and I still sometimes have to be really careful about where I'm going," Whitburn said.

Whitburn said the neighborhoods surrounding the intersection have grown exponentially over the years since it was constructed.

However, he's heard feedback that it's always caused issues, and drivers have either ended up in the oncoming traffic lane or even crashed into the dog park fence near the intersection.

A SANDAG traffic safety dashboard map also shows the intersection has had around 30 collisions in years past.

The petition has already gathered more than 1,000 signatures, an impressive show of community concern. Whitburn hopes will prompt action from city officials.

"These petitions are somewhat uncommon," Whitburn said. "I wanted the transportation department to know it isn't just me saying this. This is my constituency."

With the petition, Whitburn said it will push the city to fund a Department of Transportation study to identify short-term and long-term solutions.

"Maybe those lanes can be better marked so people have some advanced warning of where they need to be," Whitburn said. "Maybe there could be some additional signage that keeps [drivers] from making mistakes."

According to Whitburn, the petition doesn't require a specific number of signatures, but a stronger showing of community support will help demonstrate the urgency of addressing the intersection's safety concerns.