Residents in San Diego's Southcrest brace for heavy rain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Residents in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood are keeping a close eye on Thursday’s storm after their area was devastated by last year’s flooding.

Miguel Gomez has lived on Beta Street for more than 50 years. He said he has plans to get to high ground in a hurry, if necessary, since the January 22, 2024, flood waters came all the way up to his head and filled his house.

Gomez and his wife, both seniors, were forced to drain their life savings to save their home. The couple also had to go to the hospital after complications with the flood water.

The City of San Diego said it has invested millions of dollars into strengthening storm infrastructure, and they are sending out hundreds of workers to clear out drains for every storm.

Gomez sees those changes, but after losing so much last year, he said it’s still hard to feel safe when it rains.

“I know the house can be rebuilt again. But our health, we can’t. Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” said Gomez. “So, all I can say is, we’re in God’s hands.”

This week, ABC 10News has kept an eye on drain channels, and so far, they have looked relatively clean.

But many residents in southeast San Diego still feel uncertain their homes will remain safe in the middle of heavy rain.