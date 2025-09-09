Residents express concerns over vacant Albertsons building

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A long-vacant Albertsons building in Chula Vista that has drawn complaints from residents for years may finally see improvements under new management.

The former grocery store at The Shops at San Miguel Ranch has been empty for more than a decade, but residents say the property has deteriorated significantly in recent years.

"My concern is that things get back to the way they were because we really like it here," said John Scott, a Chula Vista resident.

Scott and his friends gather every morning at the strip mall to chat. While the location remains their go-to spot, they're not happy with its recent condition.

Walking around the old Albertsons building, there is graffiti and boarded-up doors.

"My main concern is that the lack of no upkeep," said Joseph Garcia, who lives in Chula Vista and works at one of the bars in the strip mall.

Garcia feels the complex isn't being utilized to its full potential, especially the vacant grocery store.

"This is my home. I live five minutes away from here. I'm here every morning, so this person is disrespecting my home," Garcia said.

PacWest Management, which owns the complex, says changes are coming. President Joseph Ramani said the company purchased the property two years ago and is in the middle of a transition period.

"There is substantial different maintenance with the previous owner that we are trying to overcome," Ramani said.

Ramani explained that before taking over the lease from Albertsons four to five months ago, they had no control over the building. Now that they do, he says residents should see progress.

"The intention is to put the gym plus a grocery store on the Albertson Building," Ramani said.

The company has letters of interest from two businesses and is working on how to accommodate both, according to Ramani. They are also replacing the previous day porter and landscaping company with new services.

Scott remains optimistic about the future of the complex.

"I'm convinced we're going to get back on track and everything is going to be back to normal," Scott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

