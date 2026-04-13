Residents escape house after fire breaks out in garage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Residents of a two-story house in the North Bay Terraces neighborhood of southeast San Diego escaped unharmed Sunday after their garage went up in flames, according to fire officials.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, Heartland Fire Department, and National City Fire Department responded to the 7400 block of Bullock Drive at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, where a garage was on fire with heavy smoke and flames showing as firefighters arrived, according to the SDFRD.

Two people made it out of the home safely by the time firefighters arrived and it took more than 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire investigators were called to the scene, along with SDG&E and the American Red Cross to help relocate the residents. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but there were lithium ion batteries in the garage, according to the SDFRD. No damage estimate was given.

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