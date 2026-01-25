Residents escape early morning apartment fire in East San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Residents of an East San Diego apartment complex escaped injury early this morning after a fire broke out in the building, authorities said.

Six fire engines, two trucks, medics and battalion chiefs were among the 40 personnel that responded to the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, where they found flames coming from a utility closet on the ground floor of a two-story garden-style apartment complex, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

"Because of the fast work of the firefighters, they prevented it from spreading and minimized the damage to the complex,'' Capt. Jason Shanley told City News Service. "There was no real damage to any of the units besides smoke."

Radiant heat from the fire caused a broken window in one of the apartments, he said.

There was an initial report of someone trapped inside, but that person was awakened by smoke and made it out safely, according to fire officials.

One adult and one child were evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but were not hospitalized.

The Red Cross was dispatched to assist three adults and one child, according to Shanley. Firefighters remained on the scene for about 90 minutes.

The cause of the fire was not clear.

