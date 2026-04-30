Research scientist, genomics pioneer J. Craig Venter dies in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Research scientist J. Craig Venter, whose work helped define modern genomics and launched the field of synthetic biology, died in San Diego after recently being diagnosed with cancer, he was 79.

The J. Craig Venter Institute, which is based in La Jolla and Rockville, Maryland, announced the institute's founder, board chair and chief executive officer's passing on Wednesday. Venter died following a brief hospitalization for unexpected side effects that arose from cancer treatment, according to the institute.

Venter helped move genomics from slow, gene-by-gene discovery to scalable, data-driven science--and demonstrated that genomes could be designed and constructed.

In the field of synthetic biology, Venter and his teams constructed the first self-replicating bacterial cell controlled by a chemically synthesized genome. It was proof that genomes could be designed digitally, built from chemical components and "booted up" to run a living cell, according to JCVI.

While at the National Institutes of Health, he helped pioneer gene discovery using expressed sequence tags, which enabled the rapid identification of large numbers of human genes that accelerated genome mapping efforts, JCVI said.

"Craig believed that science moves forward when people are willing to think differently, move decisively, and build what doesn't yet exist, JCVI President Anders Dale said in a statement. "His leadership and vision reshaped genomics and helped ignite synthetic biology. We will honor his legacy by continuing the mission he built--advancing genomic science, championing the public investments that make discovery possible, and partnering broadly to turn knowledge into impact."

Venter drove scientific and technological change by building interdisciplinary teams, pushing for bold ideas and faster methods and insisting that discovery should translate into real-world impact, the institute stated. He was also a "fierce advocate for robust federal science funding and for partnerships that accelerate progress across government, academia and industry," they added.

Venter also led efforts that produced the first draft sequences of the human genome. He and colleagues later published the first high-quality diploid human genome, demonstrating the importance of capturing genetic variation inherited from both parents.

In addition to founding JCVI, the Salt Lake City, Utah native also co-founded Synthetic Genomics, Human Longevity and Diploid Genomics.

"Beyond his scientific achievements, Dr. Venter was a builder: of teams, platforms, and institutions designed to take big scientific bets," JCVI added.

JCVI is home to approximately 120 scientists and staff. Further information about Venter's memorial arrangements will be shared when available.

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