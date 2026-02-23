Rescued bobcat kitten returns to the wild after months of care

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A bobcat kitten was rescued last year while emaciated and suffering from anemia and mange, and has been released "back where she belongs in the wild," following months of intensive treatment at the Ramona Wildlife Center, the San Diego Humane Society announced Monday.

Wildlife Center workers released the female kitten back into its native habitat on Sunday, the Humane Society said in a statement.

A gardener found the kitten Oct. 14 in bushes in San Clemente. She was initially treated at the Serrano Animal & Bird Hospital in Orange County, where she arrived unresponsive and required CPR, officials said.

The kitten underwent a blood transfusion from a domestic cat before the state Department of Fish and Wildlife transported her to the Ramona facility on Oct. 18, according to SDHS.

Alexis Wohl, SDHS wildlife veterinary manager, said the kitten "arrived in incredibly poor shape, battling everything from parasites to extreme malnutrition."

"Seeing this patient transform from an emaciated kitten with little fur, into a healthy, powerful bobcat ready for the wild is the ultimate reward for our team," Wohl added.

While at the Ramona facility, the kitten stayed in an outdoor enclosure "designed to mimic its natural environment," SDHS officials said. "This allowed the bobcat to build the necessary strength and hunting skills, while recovering her full coat to fur."

The veterinary team "provided a rigorous course of treatments," including antiparasitic medicine to combat infections, fluids and iron supplements, according to SDHS.

SDHS' Project Wildlife program is considered the primary resource for animal rehabilitation in the San Diego region, while the Ramona facility specializes in caring for apex predators and large mammals such as bears and mountain lions.

The nonprofit SDHS receives its funding via donations and rehabilitates over 13,000 wild animals every year. More information is at: https://sdhumane.org/programs/project-wildlife/

