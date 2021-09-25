Republican State Convention underway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and first-term Rep. Ronny Jackson are scheduled to speak during Saturday's lunch banquet as the three-day California Republican Party 2021 Fall Convention continues in downtown San Diego.

O'Brien was the national security adviser from 2019 through the end of the Trump administration. Jackson, R-Texas, was also physician to the president from 2013 to 2018, serving former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The convention at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego also includes a variety of training sessions for party activists.

First-term Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, is scheduled to speak at Saturday's dinner banquet. The retired NFL safety is among two Black Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Delegates will vote on various resolutions on Sunday.