Republican State Convention underway in San Diego

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathan Horn
Jessica Patterson, chair of the California Republican Party, delivers remarks at the state convention on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 19:13:39-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and first-term Rep. Ronny Jackson are scheduled to speak during Saturday's lunch banquet as the three-day California Republican Party 2021 Fall Convention continues in downtown San Diego.

O'Brien was the national security adviser from 2019 through the end of the Trump administration. Jackson, R-Texas, was also physician to the president from 2013 to 2018, serving former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

RELATED: California Republicans strategize in San Diego

The convention at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego also includes a variety of training sessions for party activists.

First-term Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, is scheduled to speak at Saturday's dinner banquet. The retired NFL safety is among two Black Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Delegates will vote on various resolutions on Sunday.

