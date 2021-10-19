Reports: FDA to allow people to mix and match COVID booster shots

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - According to multiple reports, the FDA is prepared to allow the mixing and matching of vaccine booster shots, a decision that could come this week.

In November, Carole Ziegler received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of a clinical trial. In February, amid reports the South African variant had reached the US, she decided to get a different vaccine.

“So many people were, were dying of COVID. I felt I was going to be much safer if I went ahead and took the Pfizer shots,” said Ziegler.

After one of those doses, she suffered side effects.

"I was pretty lethargic, body aches for about a week. I took that as a positive sign I was developing the immunity,” said Ziegler.

Ziegler's husband, a physician who received a shot in the Johnson & Johnson trial, also got two Pfizer doses earlier this year.

The couple could soon be joined by others when it comes to switching brands.

According to CNN, while the exact details aren't known, the FDA is expected to make a broad authorization on mixing and matching FDA-approved vaccines, as early as this week.

According to ABC News, the FDA will still recommend sticking with the same vaccine brand but will allow mixing and matching for certain patients.

Last week, the National Institutes of Health presented to FDA advisers early data from a study showing it was safe to mix boosters, and it bolstered immune response.

“I feel very safe for my own personal health,” said Ziegler.

Ziegler, a college professor who teaches in person, has been on five flights since July and remains COVID-free.

“I feel free now because of my vaccinations, by 100%," said Ziegler.