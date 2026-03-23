Report: Petco Park generated about $913 million in new economic impact in 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From ballgames to concerts and rodeos, Petco Park transforms Downtown San Diego with lively events.

And the San Diego Padres today released an Economic Impact Report, conducted by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, which says Petco Park is one of the region’s most valuable public assets.

In 2024, Petco Park and Gallagher Square hosted 183 events, which generated about 15,000 jobs and about $1.48 billion in economic sales across San Diego County. According to the report, that's equivalent to more than five Comic-Cons.

Within the City of San Diego, Petco Park generated more than $16.4 million for the general fund and $10.5 to 12.4 million in hotel tax revenue. It also generated about $3.8 million in annual property tax revenue County-wide.

Padres baseball remains the single largest driver of year-round economic activity at Petco Park, said the report. Each home game brought in about $9.3 million, bringing the 2024 season total to $789 million.

Between October 2023 and March 2024, the park spend $39.8 million renovating Gallagher Square, which brought in $33.7 million.

"As we look to the future, our focus remains clear: to strengthen our community, provide world-class experiences that elevate our region and operate as a source of pride for San Diego. Petco Park will continue to serve as a dynamic gathering place, both a ballpark and a community anchor, delivering benefits that extend far beyond the Ballpark District," said Chief Executive Officer of the San Diego Padres, Erik Greupner.