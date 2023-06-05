Repairs finally begin on Rancho Bernardo roads damaged by 2007 Witch Creek Fire

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Sixteen years after they were damaged by the 2007 Witch Fire, some roads in Rancho Bernardo are finally being repaired.

"Look, here we are, 15 years later, fixing roads that melted in flames," said San Diego City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert, who represents the area.

More than 2.3 miles of roads around West Bernardo Drive and Aquamiel Road will get new asphalt overlay. The City of San Diego will also upgrade sidewalks and curb ramps to be ADA-compliant, remove and replace cross gutters and curbs and gutters, and restripe roadways.

The repairs will cost $5.26 million, more than half of which will come from a state grant designated for wildfire repairs. State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins helped secure the funding.

"It's awesome, it's incredible," said Shannon Fiore, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1986. "We're just thankful to get this done."

Fiore and her husband watched the fire tear through Rancho Bernardo in 2007. They also watched the roads crumble as large construction trucks rolled through to help rebuild houses. They say driving around their home for the last 15 years has been like an obstacle course.

"This was the first street that was supposed to get rebuilt after the fire," Fiore said. "But it kept getting pushed back and pushed back."

People who live in the area spent the last few years advocating for the repairs. They're glad the city is finally getting it done.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the repairs will be finished by the end of the month.