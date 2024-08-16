Rep. Levin announces policy change expanding housing eligibility for homeless veterans

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — On Thursday, Congressman Mike Levin announced a federal policy change that could help thousands of homeless veterans find housing nationwide.

The policy change means the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will no longer count veterans' disability benefits as income when determining their eligibility for rental assistance.

Levin says that as of 2023, there are nearly 11,000 homeless veterans in California. In San Diego County alone, he says there are 865 homeless veterans.

Isaac Esteves attended the press conference with Congressman Levin. Esteves is an army veteran who enlisted after Sept. 11.

After returning from service, he says he felt guilty about surviving while so many of those he served with died in combat.

Esteves says he turned to substance abuse and became homeless, living on the streets until he found Path San Diego, an organization that helps people find a place to live.

Esteves now lives in a two-bedroom apartment and has reconnected with his 13-year-old daughter.

Esteves applauded HUD's move, which will be life-changing for thousands of veterans and wants them to know change is possible.

According to Levin, the policy change that is already in effect means thousands of low-income veterans will now qualify for housing vouchers and affordable housing programs.