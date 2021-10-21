Rep. Darrell Issa introduces legislation challenging President Biden's vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (KGTV) — Rep. Darrell Issa introduced legislation on Wednesday to challenge President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The Follow Accepted Science Together Act (FAST) or H.R. 5642 would exempt individuals who “tested positive for antibodies against COVID-19.”

“The demand by this Administration for vaccine mandates is a mistake,” the 50th District congressman said. “The FAST Act follows the science and exempts Americans with COVID-19 antibodies from this unfair White House edict.”

RELATED: Biden lays out 6-pronged plan to combat COVID this fall

According to a press release, the legislation was developed with a scientific approach and outlined through multiple studies by the National Institute of Health, Yale, BMJ and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory resource medRxiv. The extensively researched studies determined that those individuals previously infected with COVID-19 have substantial protection from the virus, making the vaccine mandate proposed by the Biden Administration unnecessary.

“The vaccines developed last year during Operation Warp Speed have helped millions of Americans — myself included,” said Issa. “But instead of trusting Americans to make their own personal health choices, the Biden Administration’s mandates are killing jobs and causing chaos. It’s time to put a stop to it.”

