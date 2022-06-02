Renewed calls to end Title 42 after Haitian migrant deaths in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Controversy continues over Title 42 after the death of two Haitian migrants in Tijuana, and now a San Diego-based organization is seeking change to a problem they say is growing.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance’s executive director, Guerline Jozef, said both men, who died in early May, had been waiting to seek asylum for over a year. According to Josef, the two men didn’t know each other but were fleeing political persecution.

Jocelyn Anselme, 34, and 30-year-old Calory Archange both will be buried Thursday morning.

Jozef, whose organization is based in San Diego, is planning their funerals. Her group supports black migrants south of the border who are hoping to claim asylum.

The Biden administration has been criticized for not ending Title 42, the policy that makes migrants wait to claim asylum due to COVID-19 concerns. The CDC tried to end the policy in May, but a federal judge in Louisiana ruled it had to continue, saying the administration did not take the proper steps to end it.

Jozef said Anselme was robbed and murdered while walking in Tijuana. Archange died of a heart attack after Jozef said he was denied medical care. She thinks their race plays a major role in how they're treated while they wait.

Jozef is now calling once again on the Biden administration to end Title 42, asking for legal protection for Haitians, she says if not, these deaths will continue.

Both men leave behind their wives and a child each.