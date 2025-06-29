Remembering North Park restaurateur Lucky Wong with newly unveiled "Lucky Lane"

NORTH PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — The legacy of North Park restaurateur Lucky Wong is officially established for future generations to come.

On Saturday, the 3800 block of Grim Avenue transformed into "Lucky Lane" to remember the late Lucky Wong, the owner of Lucky's Golden Phenix in North Park.

"It was so exciting, it was so much fun. I'm happy that it's a good height," said June Wong, Lucky's daughter.

All this to honor a host, cook and owner that meant a lot to the North Park community.

June is humbled by the newly minted sign for "Honorary Lucky Lane."

"If my dad were here, he would be overjoyed and filled with deep gratitude for this honor," June said. "I wish my dad was here. Not just him, but the many people who have helped him over the years."

You can hear the excitement of the community, helped by the energy of the San Diego Lucky Lion Dancers. June said this new sign and the celebration would have made her dad proud.

"He would want everyone to come here and look at his street," June said. "He would say, 'Come to the street' so you'd be lucky to go to Lucky Lane."

To put the sign into place, a petition collected more than 4,000 signatures and propelled the change to Councilmember Stephen Whitburn's desk.

"Neighborhood residents, long time customers, area business owners and San Diegans from around the area," Whitburn said. "These stories have one thing in common. They all convey Lucky's warmth and Lucky's generosity."

One particular San Diegan, and Lucky's close friend, helped bring about this change. Matthew Lyons put the petition together to honor his friend.

"I hope Lucky wouldn't think that this was too much bother," Lyons said. "He would have. But he was worth it. He earned this."

And for June, "Lucky Lane" means something bigger.

"The street sign symbolizes my father's achievement of the American dream," June said. "My dad is among the ancestors now with those who came before us. But my dad also still remains in the memories we carry and in the ways he has influenced us."

Money raised by the community in honor of Lucky is now going to the Lucky Wong Memorial Scholarship, supporting underprivileged culinary arts students in San Diego.