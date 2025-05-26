Remembering lives lost at the Memorial Day celebration at Miramar National Cemetery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "When you read the history of the 17-year-olds that got on ships and went onto the pacific, and were gone for four years," said Patrick McGrath, a retired admiral with the United States Navy.

"There were soldiers in Europe that were gone for five years. When you read what they did, you can't help but feel pride in what you're doing today. And realize that you're part of something that's larger than yourself."

McGrath is remembering those who died defending our freedoms at the 14th annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Miramar National Cemetery.

"I think it's important to take some time and actually recognize the sacrifice that those people and their families paid," said McGrath.

According to data from the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs, at least 1.2 million people have died fighting for the United States dating back 241 years.

There's no greater love than someone who will lay down their life in defense of a friend," said Greta Hamilton, the cemetery director for Fort Rosecrans and Miramar National Cemetery. "Or someone they don't know. That's no greater love."

During the Vietnam War, more than 47,000 died. During the Korean War? More than 33,000. World War II had the most deaths out of all the wars, at more than 291,000.

"Abraham Lincoln said a nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure," said Daniel Cheever, the keynote speaker and a commander with the Naval Air Forces. "So here we are today to honor our heroes."

Young and old came to lift up those heroes. Marine Corps veteran Frank Cullmann said their sacrifices weren't made in vain.

"I gave my two cent," said Cullmann. "A lot of folks gave a lot more than that. I want to extend my gratitude for their putting themselves in such positions. It's good."