Registered San Diego County voters weigh in on redistricting, Newsom in new poll

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An exclusive ABC 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll surveyed hundreds of registered voters in San Diego County on the controversial topic of congressional redistricting in California as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s job approval.

The poll -- conducted by SurveyUSA -- surveyed 650 adults in the county between Aug. 18-20, with 580 identified as registered voters.

ABC 10News

According to the poll, 52% of the registered voters surveyed supported the state’s redistricting efforts, while 38% were against it.

ABC 10News

When asked how they would vote if a special election to temporarily override the independent commission was held today, 49% of registered voters said they would vote yes, while 30% said they would vote no; 21% were undecided.

ABC 10News

The special election cost -- estimated to be at least $200 million -- could sway how likely registered voters will support the redistricting efforts, the survey showed.

According to the poll, 41% of voters indicated the cost of a special election would make them less likely to support overriding the commission; 21% said they were more likely to support the decision and 25% said it would make no difference to them.

ABC 10News

When it comes to the job Newsom is doing leading California, 30% somewhat approve of the job he is doing, while 28% strongly disapprove.

ABC 10News

One step further, those surveyed were asked: Thinking ahead to the 2028 Democratic Presidential Primary Election ... if you were voting in the Democratic Presidential Primary today, and Gavin Newsom was one of the Democrats running for President, would you definitely vote for Newsom? Probably vote for Newsom? Probably vote another Democrat? Definitely vote for another Democrat? Or can't say without knowing exactly which Democrats are on the ballot?”

Of the 265 registered Democrats, 42% said they would definitely vote for Newsom, while 14% said they would probably vote for another Democrat.

ABC 10News

Other survey questions:

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

Click here to view the complete survey, with question responses broken down by categories such as age, gender, race, party affiliatioon, and ideology.