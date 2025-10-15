Regional leaders celebrate opening of Mt. Etna Drive affordable apartments

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Regional leaders Tuesday marked the grand opening of two affordable housing developments in Clairemont for families with lower incomes.

The buildings, with 228 affordable rental units, are the latest phase in the transformation of the former site of the San Diego County Sheriff's crime lab into an intergenerational community on Mt. Etna Drive.

"Mt. Etna is part of a bigger story -- one where every week, every ribbon that we cut, we are seeing real progress in our shared effort to ensure that all San Diegans have a place to call home," Mayor Todd Gloria said.

The housing -- Modica Family Apartments and Taormina Family Apartments -- were developed by Chelsea Investment Corporation, along with the city and county of San Diego, San Diego Housing Commission and others.

According to the developers, rents will remain affordable for 55 years for households with lower incomes.

"This is a big step toward reducing San Diego's housing shortage by providing affordable, high-quality housing for all of our city residents," City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell said.

The county officials leased the former crime lab land to Chelsea for 99 years and granted the developments funding from its Innovative Housing Trust Fund.

"Today, we are seeing the second and third properties open doors at this location, where land was offered by the county through its initiative to use excess county sites to develop affordable housing," County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe said. "This is also a first step toward many more projects to come."

A total of 58 units at the Modica and Taormina properties are set aside for residents with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Amenities at these units will include roll-in showers, grab bars, reversible shower seats and vinyl corner guards, among other features. The San Diego Regional Center will provide services for the residents, along with Southern California Housing Collaborative.

The San Diego Housing Commission awarded loans and rental vouchers for the projects.

"A stable, affordable place to call home is an essential foundation that families need to thrive at work, in school, with their health and in community connection," SDHC President and CEO Lisa Jones said. "The Modica and Taormina developments will provide that foundation for decades to come for families with lower incomes."

In addition to the developments that opened Tuesday, the Paul Downey Senior Residence opened in January at the Mt. Etna Drive site, providing 78 affordable housing units for seniors with low income.

A fourth development at the site, Terrasini Senior Apartments, is under construction. When finished, it will consist of 94 additional affordable rental homes for seniors with low income.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.