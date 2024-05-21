Refugee flood victims move back home to National City apartment complex

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Four months after floodwaters submerged an affordable housing complex in National City, a dozen refugee families are starting to move back home.

On Monday afternoon, Minerva Chacon unpacked the last of her boxes for a long-awaited move—back home.

“I’m happy and content to be in my home," Minerva Chacon said.

It’s a feeling shared by her husband, Luis Chacon, and three children. Luis Chacon said it was a drastically different feeling that January day, when the family, Cuban refugees, lost everything in the historic flooding.

“I felt bad, felt lost. I didn't know what the future would hold,” Luis Chacon said.

In total, 25 families, almost all refugee families, were displaced from the Delta Street apartments, an affordable housing complex owned by The Chicano Federation.

The nonprofit placed the residents in hotels until the County took over the voucher program. The group has also provided everything from grocery gift cards and ride-share services to clothing and other supplies.

“Families lost the very little they had…They don't have family support systems in San Diego…So, we knew we needed to be there for the families,” The Chicano Federation CEO Liz Ramirez said.

While The Chicano Federation did have flood insurance, the insurance covered less than half the reconstruction. The group has paid more than $1,000,000 out of pocket for the rebuild and to support residents. The group is raising money to support the rebuild.

The Chacon family received $11,000 from FEMA, enough to replace all their lost items.

“We are eternally grateful to FEMA and to The Chicano Federation for all the help,” Luis Chacon said.

While some of the units still need work, all the displaced residents should be back in their apartments within two weeks.

“The peace and the tranquility. It's so nice to be home,” Luis Chacon said.

