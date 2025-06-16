Reflecting on historic crowds at San Diego-area 'No Kings' protests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a day after tens of thousands of protesters showed up throughout the area at the "No Kings" protests, pushing back on President Trump's policies on issues like immigration.

ABC 10News talked to people reflecting back on the day that brought in historic crowds and what it meant to them.

"Super impressed, proud of people for showing up," said Jackson Oswald, who attend the Carlsbad protest. "And want it to continue as much as possible."

More than 60,000 people marched through the streets downtown San Diego, with big demonstrations also taking place in cities like Oceanside and El Cajon.

San Diego Police said no arrests were made and no reports of property damage or injuries related to the protests.

"I think it's just indicative of the kind of people who are protesting and we want things to change and really I think there was really a conscience effort to be as peaceful as possible," said Oswald.

Others agree, like Paula Brown who's from San Diego. She was also impressed by the age range of the protesters.

"It was just so awesome to see," said Brown. "The number of people there, the energy that everyone brought you have kids, you had older people, people my age."

Brown's been to other protests in San Diego, and said the overall environments have been similar.

"Well attended in San Diego, calm, just people wanting to voice their opinion and being together in doing that,' said Brown.

Saturday also marked President Trump's 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the United States Army.

About 6,700 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles paraded throughout Washington D.C.

As for the "No Kings" protests, Oswald hopes elected leaders can recognize the turnout and help rally for change.

"Given what we saw yesterday, so much opportunity for that to grow and expand and become more dominant and unavoidable and impossible to not pay attention to for people in DC and elsewhere, representatives who are kind of refusing to acknowledge that people are speaking out and want their voices heard," said Oswald.