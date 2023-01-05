Nonprofit in East San Diego County braces for more rain after recent flood damage

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - There is some extra anxiety at an East County nonprofit reeling from recent flood damage, ahead of another round of rain.

A tarp covers an area where on New Year's Day, howling winds and rain took off part of an open barn's roof, off Salt Mine Road in Ramona.

“We got 3 inches in about 4 hours,” said Maria Yraceburu.

Yraceburu and her wife head Yraceburu EarthWisdom, a church combining spirituality and nature. Horses are used in healing sessions for women suffering from PTSD. The barn is needed for feeling, medical exams, and shelter during extreme weather.

During that night, the horses were sleeping outside, when the rains came.

“The barn sits at the bottom of the property. Just inundated … mud, slush, water all came right down into the back part of the barn,” said Yraceburu. “The horses are dealing with foot issues so the poor footing is a concern.”

The wind peeled holes into parts of the roof, and also took out an entire section. The wooden skid foundation was also damaged.

The storm also did a number on the support beams. Straight beams are now leaning at a slight angle. Yraceburu put in temporary support beams to stabilize the barn, but she is getting anxious ahead of another day of rain.

“There's a little nervousness, a little nervousness … The concern is the roof is going to fly off, skid is going to slide out, and the whole thing is coming down,” said Yraceburu.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the nonprofit with building the barn.