Record Number of San Diegans Attended `Parks After Dark' This Summer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A record number of San Diegans participated in the city's Parks After Dark events this summer, with more than 34,800 turning out for 99 events during the months of June and July, the city announced Wednesday. "Five years after launching this program, it's exciting to see thousands of kids and families making the most of their neighborhood parks and everything they have to offer," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "That's exactly what these public spaces are for, and I'm proud to see Parks After Dark continue to grow."

The city used five community parks -- City Heights Recreation Center, Linda Vista Recreation Center, Memorial Recreation Center, Skyline Hills Recreation Center and Silver Wing Recreation Center -- for a series of events, including movie nights, arts and crafts, games, live music and sports clinics.

"Every neighborhood deserves parks that are safe, welcoming and full of life. Parks After Dark shows what it looks like when we invest in public spaces as places for neighbors to connect, have fun and build community," City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera said. "For thousands of San Diego families, a free meal and a safe place for kids to play have made San Diego a better place for them to live. At the same time, evenings spent with neighbors have created lifelong memories. I'm proud to see this program continue to grow."

The city also distributed more than 16,500 hot meals for young people, and the San Diego Parks Foundation distributed 500 backpacks filled school supplies.

