Record-breaking $13 million in heroin seized at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Customs and Border Protection officials announced a record-breaking drug bust that happened late last month at the U.S.-Mexico border in south San Diego County.

On Oct. 22, a drug detection dog alerted CBP officers to a pickup truck attempting to enter the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The driver, a Mexican citizen with U.S. permanent residency, told officers he was heading to Santa Ana.

According to CBP officials, officers conducted an inspection that “confirmed anomalies in the spare tire well, rear seat, front right fender flare, and firewall of the vehicle. Subsequently, officers removed 72 packages from various additional hidden compartments, including the air filter, fender, glove box, rear seats, and the spare tire. A narcotics test kit confirmed the contents of the packages as heroin.”

Almost 300 pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value of over $13 million, was seized, according to officials.

Customs and Border Protection Heroin discovered and seized at San Ysidro Port of Entry (Oct. 22, 2025).

Officials said the driver was questioned and now faces federal drug-related charges.