Record 25.32 million passengers passed through San Diego International Airport in 2025

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 25.32 million passengers passed through San Diego International Airport last year, marking the airport's busiest ever year, it was announced this week.

The growth in 2025 is a 0.3% increase over 2024, which set the previous record.

"SAN has once again surpassed its highest recorded passenger volume," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "With the opening of our new Terminal 1 and continued expansion of airline service, 2025 stands out as a truly exceptional year."

San Diego International added 14 new routes over five carriers:



Alaska Airlines: Phoenix; Washington, D.C.; Chicago O'Hare; Denver; Medford, Oregon and Sun Valley, Idaho

Copa Airlines: Panama City, Panama

Frontier Airlines: Austin, Texas; and Salt Lake City, Utah

KLM: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Southwest Airlines: Orlando, Florida; Fresno, California; Eugene, Oregon; and Omaha, Nebraska

International travel increased 8% from 2024, helped by the above flights to Panama and the Netherlands, as well as expanded service by Lufthansa and Japan Airlines.

SAN opened its new Terminal 1 in October, increasing passenger volume by 11% in the last three months of the year compared to the same period in 2024 with the old terminal. JetBlue and Breeze Airways relocated from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 following its opening.

For the year, Terminal 1 served 9.68 million passengers, while Terminal 2 handled 15.64 million.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.