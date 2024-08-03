Rancho Peñasquitos standoff ends peacefully, after high-speed pursuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A standoff ended Friday evening peacefully in Rancho Peñasquitos after the driver turned himself in to officers.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident started as a pursuit after the male driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop near Rainbow.

CHP says the man took off, leading them on a high-speed chase, driving up to 115 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended on Avenida Maria.

From there, the pursuit turned into an hours-long standoff. After nearly two hours, the man cooperated and exited his car. Officers placed him in handcuffs.

CHP confirmed the man had scissors in his car but said he wasn’t armed with any other weapon.

CHP couldn’t provide any other details about why he was refusing to cooperate or about how he was injured.