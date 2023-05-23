Rancho Bernardo sinkhole repair to take several more weeks

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — It's going to be several more weeks until a sinkhole in the Rancho Bernardo area is fixed. It first appeared more than two weeks ago.

City officials say it was caused by erosion that developed after a storm drain pipe that runs below the street broke.

The sinkhole has caused a road closure on Escala Drive between Fernando Way and Chretien Court.

“We have a lot of people who don’t know what’s going on,” said Timothy Higgins, a resident in the affected neighborhood.

“We’ve been in this community almost 37 years,” added Malliga Tholandi, another neighbor. “We use this Escala drive to go to our doctor’s appointments, go to the pharmacy, meet our friends and it’s put a hindrance on doing all of those activities.”

Residents say the closure means about a 10-15 minute detour daily. Adding that they are concerned about morning commute times and access to homes in the event of an emergency.

“For the emergency services fire department, police department and so on this is the main thoroughfare that connects us,” said Tholandi.

“We’re looking for a little bit of communication what’s going on what’s the progress,” added Higgins.

A city representative told 10News that progress is being made: an emergency contract has been secured and an environmental review is underway now.

Repairing the road and rebuilding the stormwater system is expected to take approximately eight weeks.

