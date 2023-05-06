Watch Now
Traffic detour set to fix Rancho Bernardo sinkhole

Detour signs were put in place to route traffic around the closure, which is between Fernando Way and Chretien Court in a residential area, according to Nicole Darling of the city of San Diego.
Posted at 3:21 PM, May 06, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City of San Diego crews responded Saturday to a sinkhole that opened up on the southbound side of Escala Drive in the Rancho Bernardo community, prompting a section of the road to be closed.

The sinkhole, about 3-by-4 feet wide, was caused by erosion that developed because of a broken 18-inch storm drain pipe that runs beneath Escala Drive, Darling said. The pipe carries runoff from the stormwater system down to an outfall lower in the canyon.

Both sides of Escala Drive were closed. Crews from the city's stormwater department conducted an assessment of the damage and will develop an emergency repair plan for the pipe and the roadway.

The closure will remain in place into next week and possibly longer, officials said.

