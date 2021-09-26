Rancho Bernardo home damaged after car slams through garage wall

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a car slammed through the wall of a garage at a home in Rancho Bernardo Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 15600 block of Caminito La Torre.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the homeowner was inside when a car slammed into the single-story home. The crash impacted a bedroom and knocked over a water heater, causing a gas leak.

Officials say San Diego Gas & Electric crews stopped the leak and a city building inspector and a structural engineer were on the scene to determine whether the house was safe for the homeowner to enter.

The homeowner's family was taking care of the resident until he was allowed to go back home.

The condition of the car's occupants and how the crash happened were not immediately known. No injuries have been reported.